TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at C$796,250. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 19,034 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$1,367,132.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,036,374.47. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $533,840 and sold 85,913 shares valued at $6,223,071.

TRP traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$73.92. 622,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,026. The company has a market cap of C$72.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.60. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

