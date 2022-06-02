TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report $15.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.32 billion. TD SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full year sales of $62.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,681,288 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,476,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.39. 5,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.