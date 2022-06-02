TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 10.2%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 7,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

