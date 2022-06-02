Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $3.25. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $11.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 4,883,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

