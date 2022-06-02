TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 189,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

TELA opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 94,581 shares of company stock worth $877,351 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $327,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

