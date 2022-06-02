Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Tele Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMLL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.
About Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL)
