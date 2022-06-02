Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLTZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 21.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

