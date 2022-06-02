TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 5,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,395. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

