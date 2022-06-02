Ternoa Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Ternoa has a market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $304,197.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ternoa has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.01173897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 944.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00470255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,135,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

