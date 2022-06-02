Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,655.00

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,655.00 and last traded at $1,648.40, with a volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,597.84.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,417.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,272.91.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 108 shares of company stock valued at $150,676 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

