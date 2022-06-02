The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

