The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. 1,080,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.