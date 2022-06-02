The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 379,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $398.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,434 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 80,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

