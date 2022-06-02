The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $131,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.87 and a 200-day moving average of $299.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

