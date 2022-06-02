The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 6.56% of GAP worth $432,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 190,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 294,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

