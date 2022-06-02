The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target to $47.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

