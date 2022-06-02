The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Update

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 888,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.