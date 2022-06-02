The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 3,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,700. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 702,098 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

