The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 27.0% in May

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

NYSE:TD opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

