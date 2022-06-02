Theory Financial LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,725. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

