Theory Financial LLC Invests $579,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $143.71. 23,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

