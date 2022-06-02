Theory Financial LLC Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,004,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $423.18. 10,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.52 and a 200 day moving average of $473.79. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $377.33 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.