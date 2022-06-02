TheStreet Downgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to C+

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:IRT opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

