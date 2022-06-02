TheStreet Downgrades TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to C+

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBI. Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $730.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,720,000 after buying an additional 161,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,279,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

