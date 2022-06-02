Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will report $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

THO traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $76.39. 9,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

