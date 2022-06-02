Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

THRN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

