Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TWKS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. 939,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,647. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after buying an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after buying an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Thoughtworks by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 165,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 269,242 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

