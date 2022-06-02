Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $29.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.37. 36,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

