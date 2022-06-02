TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 144463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

