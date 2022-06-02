TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

