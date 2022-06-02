Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. 37,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 26,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

