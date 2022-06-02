Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,573. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

