Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s current price.

TRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.84. Transcat has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $101.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.