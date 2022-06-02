TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as high as C$6.18. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 129,830 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$445.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.0904545 earnings per share for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.