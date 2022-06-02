Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Cap of $35.42 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Travala.com has a market cap of $35.42 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 671.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.49 or 0.69268901 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 528.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00431978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,232,537 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

