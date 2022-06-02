Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

