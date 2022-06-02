Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.35 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.