Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.49

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 381.49 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.55). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.68), with a volume of 10,329 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of £174.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 381.38.

Get Tristel alerts:

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,977.73). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,284.50 ($15,542.13).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.