Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.49

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 381.49 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.55). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.68), with a volume of 10,329 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of £174.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 381.38.
In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,977.73). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,284.50 ($15,542.13).
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.
Featured Articles
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.