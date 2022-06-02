Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Acquires $123,760.00 in Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Triumph Group stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,584,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,086,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

