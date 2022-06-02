TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 152520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

In related news, Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 430,500 shares of TRU Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,500 shares in the company, valued at C$98,865.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

