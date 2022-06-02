Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 1.22% of Truist Financial worth $957,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 206,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64,064 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,405. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

