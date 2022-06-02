TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 9.6% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 19,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,387,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

TSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,331 shares of company stock worth $83,515.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

