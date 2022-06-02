Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.49. 91,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,427,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of analysts have commented on TUYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

