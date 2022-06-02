Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of TWIN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $137.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.