U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,643,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,337,000 after buying an additional 194,540 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 190,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

