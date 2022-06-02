UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 12.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,269,496 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,051 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

