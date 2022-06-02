Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $491.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $469.00 to $491.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULTA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.73.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 234.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

