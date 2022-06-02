Unibright Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Unibright has a market cap of $42.32 million and approximately $231,994.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

