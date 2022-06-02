UniFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,927.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, UniFarm has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. UniFarm has a market cap of $101,745.44 and $56,927.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,593.45 or 0.32199730 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00431022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008750 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

