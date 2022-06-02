Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of UHS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.66. The company had a trading volume of 613,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.77. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

